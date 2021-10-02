Beyond the bun: Air Force changes hair regulations

It was 2018, and I had received less than two weeks’ notice to pack my bags and board a plane down to good ol’ Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, for Basic Military Training (BMT). I had soaked up all the golden nuggets of information my active-duty Air Force husband had told me about BMT, including the approximately 30-second showers, and I impulsively made the decision to cut my hair to save time.



Worst. Decision. Ever.



Little did I know, cutting my hair from mid-back to collarbone length would snowball into one of the most paper-cut-on-the-inside-bend-of-my-finger experiences. As most female Airmen know, hair regulations were restrictive, and didn’t account for a few factors such as hair type, medical conditions and safety specifications. In fact, it wasn’t until September 2020 that an Airman could dye their hair any natural human hair color. It was restricted to what “looked natural” for each person - a very subjective metric.



At collarbone length, my hair was too short for a bun but too long to be left down. This made it extremely difficult to follow the current-at-the-time hair guidelines because I would have furious flyaways! No matter what product I had in my hair, or how many hair ties, bobby pins or clips I used, there was always at least one flyaway.



Fast forward to my being in technical training and still paranoid around anyone of higher rank. I decided to cut my hair even shorter in fear of getting a 341 from my stickler military training leader (MTL) who had it out for me and my hair every inspection day, regardless of my efforts. I told myself I’d just grow it back at my next duty station.



Luckily, telework was implemented shortly after I arrived, and I was able to grow my hair to a mostly-acceptable-bun-length in the privacy of my dwelling. However, this is not the case for many other females in the armed services who have faced greater obstacles than my dumb decision mixed with a stickler MTL.



Effective February 2021, Air Force women are able to wear one or two braids, or a ponytail not exceeding the length of their underarm inseam. We may also have bangs that touch our eyebrows. Rejoice!



The Air Force continues to shape an innovative and inclusive environment for its diverse force. The forthcoming Air Force Instruction recognizes this diversity, and we are on the right path to moving past decades-old standards and toward adaptability. The research done by the Women’s Initiative Team helped determine that current grooming standards for females often leads to tension migraines and hair damage or even loss.



The new standards will allow for easier gear-donning and helmet-wear, particularly in combat zones, while still upholding a professional and neat appearance. The original release from the 101st Air Force uniform board also stated they are still considering other dress and appearance implementations, and to watch for them in the coming months.



I am proud to serve in an Air Force that embraces change, diversity and inclusion. I look forward to what the future holds for all female service members - and to saving money on expensive hair products. Thank you to all the men and women who fought for this change and to all leaders who were MVPs with vital support!



For further information regarding Dress and Appearance, please visit https://static.e-publishing.af.mil/production/1/af_a1/publication/afi36-2903/afi36-2903.pdf.

