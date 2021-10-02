Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the bun: Air Force changes hair regulations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith, a 673d Air Base Wing public affairs specialist, poses for a photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2021. Effective February 2021, Air Force females are allowed to wear one or two braids, or a ponytail not exceeding the length of their underarm inseam. They may also have bangs that touch their eyebrows.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 21:11
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    AFI 36-2903
    JBER
    hair regulations

