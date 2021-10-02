Beyond the bun: Air Force changes hair regulations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith, a 673d Air Base Wing public affairs specialist, poses for a photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2021. Effective February 2021, Air Force females are allowed to wear one or two braids, or a ponytail not exceeding the length of their underarm inseam. They may also have bangs that touch their eyebrows.

