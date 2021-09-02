Navy Lodge Moffett Field Finishes Renovation

Courtesy Photo | Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program completed renovations at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program completed renovations at its Navy Lodge in Moffett Field, California. The nearly $1 million renovation included new furniture, bedding, window treatments, carpet, artwork and paint in guest rooms and corridors received new carpet and paint. Navy Lodges offer patrons oversized guest rooms and family suites with onsite amenities such as vending machines, laundry area and workout room and children’s outside play area. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program completed renovations at its Navy Lodge in Moffett Field, California. The nearly $1 million renovation included new furniture, bedding, window treatments, carpet, artwork and paint in guest rooms and corridors received new carpet and paint.



Navy Lodges offer patrons oversized guest rooms and family suites with onsite amenities such as vending machines, laundry area and workout room and children’s outside play area. Navy Lodges also offer free Wi-Fi and breakfast and every Navy Lodge is accessible. As an added convenience, family pets up to 70 pounds in weight can stay at most Navy Lodges when traveling with its owner. Guests need to contact the specific Navy Lodge regarding its pet policies.



At this time, Navy Lodge Moffett Field is only accepting business and permanent change of station reservations. Call the Navy Lodge Department of Defense Reservation Center at 800-628-9466 or go online at www.navy-lodge.com or www.dodlodging.com to make a reservation.



Follow Navy Lodge on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavyLodge/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/NavyLodge.