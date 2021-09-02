Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Lodge Moffett Field Finishes Renovation

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program completed renovations at its Navy Lodge in Moffett Field, California. The nearly $1 million renovation included new furniture, bedding, window treatments, carpet, artwork and paint in guest rooms and corridors received new carpet and paint.

    Navy Lodges offer patrons oversized guest rooms and family suites with onsite amenities such as vending machines, laundry area and workout room and children’s outside play area. Navy Lodges also offer free Wi-Fi and breakfast and every Navy Lodge is accessible. As an added convenience, family pets up to 70 pounds in weight can stay at most Navy Lodges when traveling with its owner. Guests need to contact the specific Navy Lodge regarding its pet policies.

    At this time, Navy Lodge Moffett Field is only accepting business and permanent change of station reservations. Call the Navy Lodge Department of Defense Reservation Center at 800-628-9466 or go online at www.navy-lodge.com or www.dodlodging.com to make a reservation.

    This work, Navy Lodge Moffett Field Finishes Renovation, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

