Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yokota Dependent Pronounced Dead

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.09.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A dependent was pronounced dead on Yokota Air Base, Feb. 9, 2021.

    There is no relation between this death and the ongoing missing-person case.

    An investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication that COVID-19 was a factor.

    The dependent’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 05:05
    Story ID: 388655
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Dependent Pronounced Dead, by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deceased

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT