Yokota Dependent Pronounced Dead

A dependent was pronounced dead on Yokota Air Base, Feb. 9, 2021.



There is no relation between this death and the ongoing missing-person case.



An investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication that COVID-19 was a factor.



The dependent’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.

