Yokota Dependent Pronounced Dead

A dependent was pronounced dead on Yokota Air Base, Feb. 9, 2021.
There is no relation between this death and the ongoing missing-person case.
An investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication that COVID-19 was a factor.
The dependent’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 05:05
|Story ID:
|388655
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
