Super Bowl Brief – How Safe Is Your Super Bowl Party?

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES 02.05.2021 Courtesy Story 960th Cyberspace Wing

Written by Tech. Sgt. Gary Lund



JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, Texas -- A lot of people have fun watching the Super Bowl, whether it be for the commercials, the teams competing, the food or just the comradery with family and friends. However, the safety protocols you implement can determine if your party is a success or not. Here are some safety tips to get through the biggest game of the year for the football season.



If you drink; pace yourself. This means you should mix high calorie food or non-alcoholic beverages in between drinks, and use them to absorb the alcohol.



It’s not recommended to go outside of your residence for a party during the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you do, have a designated driver and give them your keys. Your designated driver can be a friend, a family member, somebody at your party, or even an Uber driver. If you don’t have a safe way home, then don’t drink alcohol.



If you’re hosting a party, serve a variety of food and non-alcoholic drinks so everyone can safely enjoy themselves. Also, begin serving caffeinated drinks and sugary snacks during the second half of the game.



Additionally, here are some tips to keep you safe during the COVID-19 pandemic:



Low risk activities to consider include: Have a gathering with only people who live in your residence, have a virtual party with friends and family through Zoom, Skype, etc., and/or watch the game from home.



Remember that any activity which involves a large gathering of people has a high risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus; it’s best to avoid these.



Whether you’re enjoying some football fun or preparing food and beverages for family and friends, these tips are sure to keep you safe and prevent anyone from getting sick during the big game.



For more information on the COVID-19 virus and how to prevent the spread visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/.