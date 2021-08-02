NEXCOM’s NEXTgen Scholars Program Support Students

Courtesy Photo | Riona Carasco, Naval Station Jacksonville, Florida, accepts her NEXTgen Scholars...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Riona Carasco, Naval Station Jacksonville, Florida, accepts her NEXTgen Scholars Program award in December 2020 at NEX Jacksonville. The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NEXTgen Scholars Program offers qualified students the opportunity to win $2,500, $1,500, $1,000 or $500 each quarter for earning good grades in school. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NEXTgen Scholars Program offers qualified students the opportunity to win $2,500, $1,500, $1,000 or $500 each quarter for earning good grades in school. The next drawing is at the end of March 2021.



To enter the drawing, students must be full-time with a “B” grade point average equivalent or better, as determined by their school system. Homeschooled students can also qualify with acknowledgement that the student has a “B” average or equivalent record of accomplishment.

Students must bring their current report card or other performance document to any NEX, fill out an entry card and have any documentation validated by an NEX associate. Once entered, the students will be given a coupon good for $10 off a one-time NEX purchase of $20 or more.



Eligible students include dependent children of active duty members, reservists and military retirees as well as U.S. civilian Department of Defense employees stationed outside the continental United States and U.S. civilian employees of firms under contract to the Department of Defense outside the continental United States. Students must be enrolled in 1st through 12th grade. Dependent children without an individual Dependent Identification Card must be accompanied by their sponsor to submit their entry. Each student may enter only once each grading period and must re-enter with each qualifying report card.



Thanks to its vendor partners, NEXCOM has awarded a total of $804,500 in savings bonds and monetary awards to students since the program’s inception in 1997.



For more information on the NEXTgen Scholars Program visit myNavyExchange.com/NEXTgen.