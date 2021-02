SOLDIERS FROM DET 2, 484TH MILITARY POLICE COMPANY, BECAME QUALIFIED TO USE NON-LETHAL WEAPONS THIS WEEKEND, AT THE BILLINGS ARMED FORCES RESERVE CENTER. SERGEANT FIRST CLASS WILLIAM ROUTZAHN SAYS THE TRAINING INVOLVES EXPOSING THE SOLDIERS TO TASERS AND OC SPRAY.



FOR SOME SOLDIERS, THIS ISN’T THEIR FIRST TIME THROUGH THIS TYPE OF TRAINING. AS A TROOPER FOR THE MONTANA HIGHWAY PATROL, SGT BARB ARMSTRONG IS ABLE TO USE HER CIVILIAN LAW ENFORCEMENT KNOWLEDGE TO HELP TRAIN OTHER SOLDIERS.



SGT ARMSTRONG SAYS SHE JOINED THE NATIONAL GUARD TO FULFILL A LIFELONG DESIRE TO SERVE AND TO BE A PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER THAN HERSELF.



REPORTING FROM BILLINGS MONTANA, I’M ARMY SERGEANT FIRST CLASS TOM PEMBROKE.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 Location: BILLINGS, MT, US This work, Fort Harrison Montana Soldiers Conduct Non-lethal Weapons Training, by SFC Thomas Pembroke, identified by DVIDS.