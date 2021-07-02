Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Guardsman selected for ANG Band Chief position

    Official portrait of Senior Master Sgt. William S. Burdick

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Kendra Owenby | Official portrait of Senior Master Sgt. William S. Burdick... read more read more

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 134th Air Refueling Wing is pleased to announce that Senior Master Sgt. William (Steve) Burdick, Superintendent of the Air National Guard Band of the South, has been selected for promotion to Chief Master Sergeant as the Enlisted Career Field Manager for the ANG band program.

    A band director in his civilian career, Senior Master Sgt. Burdick has also served in the Tennessee ANG since 1998. For his new position, he will continue to hold a traditional position but will be reassigned to the Tennessee Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville.

    “It’s bittersweet,” said Burdick. “I’ve been with this unit for 23 years and everyone I work with is family. It will be sad to leave, but I will still come back as part of my duties. I hope I’ve had a positive impact on the ANG Band of the South, and I look forward to taking everything I’ve learned here and making an impact on the lives of all Airmen in Air National Guard bands.”

    Senior Master Sgt. Burdick will assume the position of Enlisted Career Field Manager later in the spring.

    The ANG Band of the South is one of five bands in the ANG, all stationed in different areas of the United States. The bands travel locally to spread awareness of the Air National Guard, and to deployed locations as part of the morale and welfare program for the troops.

