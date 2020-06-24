Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Official portrait of Senior Master Sgt. William S. Burdick

    Official portrait of Senior Master Sgt. William S. Burdick

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kendra Owenby 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Official portrait of Senior Master Sgt. William S. Burdick

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6511699
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-KE851-010
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official portrait of Senior Master Sgt. William S. Burdick, by SMSgt Kendra Owenby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tennessee Guardsman selected for ANG Band Chief position

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    134th Air Refueling Wing
    134th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT