Exchange Helps Warfighters Make Priceless Memories This Valentine’s Day with Gifts, Flowers and More

DALLAS – Military shoppers can make their sweethearts smile this Valentine’s Day by picking up a heartfelt gift from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



At Exchanges and Express locations worldwide, shoppers can choose from a variety of chocolate and candy sets. Starting Feb. 10, shoppers can pick up fresh flowers—ranging from $5.99 to $29.99—at participating Exchanges and Express locations. All Exchange main stores also offer adorable gifts, festive decorations and other Valentine’s Day essentials.



At ShopMyExchange.com, shoppers can find an extensive Valentine’s Day gift guide, which features jewelry, fragrances and gift sets, candy, fresh flowers delivered to your sweetheart’s doorstep, entrees and sides for a romantic dinner for two, and other gift ideas.



Shoppers looking to dazzle their loved ones with diamonds are also in luck—from Feb. 12-14, diamonds will be 10% off, with an additional 10% taken off when a MILITARY STAR® card is used. Through April 29, MILITARY STAR cardholders will also receive 0% interest and no payments for 12 months for any jewelry or watch purchase of $799 or more*.



“A thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift is the perfect way to show your sweetheart that no matter how tough things have been over the past year, you are still by their side,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor.



The Exchange delivers safe, sanitized, secure shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering buy online, pick up in store and curbside pickup options for minimal-contact or contactless shopping.



Delivery of flowers and food from ShopMyExchange.com is offered in the continental United States only. Flower delivery orders should be placed before Feb. 10 to ensure delivery by Feb. 14.



Military shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans and Veterans with a service-connected disability, can count on the Exchange to offer tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets for more information on shopping tax-free with the Exchange.



*Valid January 1 – April 29, 2021 at any Army & Air Force Exchange Service facility and shopmyexchange.com. Must be a jewelry and/or watch purchase of $799 or more in a single transaction. Excludes smart and/or fitness watches, prior purchases, layaways, concessionaires, Exchange Online MarketPlace, NEX, CGX and MCX. Offer ends at 2359 CT on final day of promotion.



MILITARY STAR promotions subject to credit approval. Standard account terms apply to non-promotional purchases and, after promotion ends, to promotional purchases. As of March 16, 2020, a variable 10.24% APR applies to retail plan purchases, and a variable 18.24% APR applies to accounts subject to penalty APR. Minimum interest charge: 50¢. See Exchange Credit Program agreement for more details.



