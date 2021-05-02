South Carolina Senate confirms Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty as the adjutant general for South Carolina

Courtesy Photo | The South Carolina Senate confirmed U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty to continue...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The South Carolina Senate confirmed U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty to continue serving as the adjutant general for South Carolina Feb. 4, 2021. The confirmation allows McCarty to continue serving as the head of the South Carolina Military Department for four more years. (Photo by Jay Vaughan, SC House photographer) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Senate confirmed U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty to continue serving as the adjutant general for South Carolina Feb. 4, 2021. The confirmation allows McCarty to continue serving as the head of the South Carolina Military Department for four more years.



McCarty has served as the 29th adjutant general for South Carolina since February 2019. In this role he leads the South Carolina Military Department, which includes the South Carolina Air and Army National Guard, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, South Carolina State Guard, South Carolina Military Museum, STARBASE Swamp Fox, South Carolina Joint Services Detachment and South Carolina Youth and Job ChalleNGe. Prior to this position, he served as the deputy adjutant general beginning in 2013.



South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement Feb. 4 saying, “Major General McCarty has been a tremendous asset for South Carolinians and has done an exemplary job leading the National Guard – through natural disasters and, most recently, its COVID-19 response efforts. His leadership is a critically important component of Team South Carolina and has served the people of South Carolina well. I look forward to continuing our partnership and work together.”



This confirmation signifies the first full four year term for an appointed adjutant general for South Carolina since it became a cabinet position. Previously, the adjutant general served as a popularly elected position.



“It’s been an honor to serve as the adjutant general these past two years,” said McCarty. “There have been challenges, but I am confident that the hard work and dedication of the Soldiers, Airmen, and employees of the South Carolina Military Department will overcome the struggles we may face over these next four years. My wife, Susan, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving with the men and women of the South Carolina Military Department.”