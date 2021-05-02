Rear Admiral Murray “Joey” Tynch enlists North Carolina’s newest future Sailors virtually

Photo By Gregory White | 210203-N-RB391-015 (February 3, 2021) Raleigh, NC - RDML Murray "Joey" Tynch III,...... read more read more Photo By Gregory White | 210203-N-RB391-015 (February 3, 2021) Raleigh, NC - RDML Murray "Joey" Tynch III, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) Commander Task Force 73 (CTF 73) enlisted nine North Carolina residents into Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina's delayed entry program February 3. The enlistment was part of an executive engagement coordinated through Navy Commnity Outreach (NAVCO), NTAG Carolina and the CGMLOG WESTPAC public affairs staff. (US Navy photo illustration by Gregory White) see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH - On Wednesday, February 3rd, shortly after 7 pm (EST), Rear Admiral Murray “Joey” Tynch, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) Commander Task Force 73 (CTF 73) enlisted nine North Carolina residents into the United States Navy delayed entry program (DEP).



Chief Cryptologic Technician-Maintenance Richard Brown, a native of White Plains, NY, hosted the virtual enlistment and served as master of ceremonies.



“Honestly, it’s the first time I’ve been a part of something like that so I think it’s great because even as a chief in the Navy I’ve only had a handful of meetings with an admiral,” said Brown. “And to have such a casual sleeves-up sit down with him, and for him to be there for these future Sailors, is just incredible.”



Upon entering the Teams meeting, RDML Tynch wasted no time getting to know the young men and women he was preparing to enlist. Being that he is a North Carolina native himself, it was just as big a deal for him as it was for the future Sailors in attendance.



He made it known that he grew up fishing and surfing in the “great north state” and that he attended college at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He spoke at length about his love for his home state and his love for the US Navy. Then, after leading those future Sailors in attendance through the Oath of Enlistment, RDML Tynch gave them a few words of encouragement.



“As the newest members of the Department of Defense, you are about to swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” said Tynch, and reminded them that they must embody the values and ideals of the nation they are about to serve.



He also reminded them that at times their journey will be tough but when it is to just hold on. He emphasized the importance of taking those hard days just a few minutes at a time.



“Five more minutes,” said Tynch. “Then after that, just another five more. I want you to promise me you’ll do that. That’s how you’re going to make it through the tough times.”



It was the practical advice of an experienced Navy admiral with a career stretching more than 30 years. It was the advice of a man openly remembering where he came from and what he came through to get to where he is now.



“And I want you all to keep in contact with your families and your friends,” Tynch continued.



It was the advice, and an experience, to which North Carolina’s newest future Sailors responded with positive vigor.



“Meeting an admiral made me go ‘WOW!’,” said Lance Schave, a Cameron, North Carolina resident and participant in the virtual enlistment. “Doing the Oath of Enlistment was nice too. It felt nice doing it.”



According to Brown, experiences like this can really motivate a future Sailor.



“For some of these guys meeting an admiral like that might be all the motivation they need to say, ‘Wait, he joined out of Raleigh. I’m joining out of Raleigh. He flew helicopters and has served for 33 years. I want to be like that guy. I want to be an admiral in the United States Navy’,” said Brown.



The virtual enlistment concluded with RDML Tynch opening the floor for a question and answer session before bidding all in attendance his best wishes.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGS and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCS) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



