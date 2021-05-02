WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services plans to open a Vehicle Registration Satellite Office in order provide customers the ability to complete vehicle

registration transactions on Clay Kaserne.



The office will be located in Building 1023E, Room 166. A clerk there will complete any transactions in registering a USAREUR plated vehicle. Vehicle inspections will still be completed at Mainz Kastel Storage Station.



According to Sgt. 1st Class Edward Frady with the Directorate of Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Branch, the intent is to open the office mid-March but that is reliant upon the logistics of establishing the office.



Once opened, customers will make appointments by signing in at Building 1023E. Online appointments are not available at this time, but the office is working to accept online appointments sometime in the future.



Opening the satellite office will facilitate optimal customer service in the Garrison Commander’s vision of a “one-stop-shop” and to provide a convenient option to satisfy the needs of our customers, Frady said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:37 Story ID: 388444 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Vehicle Registration Satellite Office coming to Clay Kaserne, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.