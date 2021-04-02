Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Vehicle Registration Satellite Office coming to Clay Kaserne

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany—The new Vehicle Registration Satellite Office tentatively planned to open mid-March on Clay Kaserne will be located in Building 1023E. Photo by Connie Dickey

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Vehicle Registration Satellite Office coming to Clay Kaserne, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

