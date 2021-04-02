WIESBADEN, Germany—The new Vehicle Registration Satellite Office tentatively planned to open mid-March on Clay Kaserne will be located in Building 1023E. Photo by Connie Dickey
This work, New Vehicle Registration Satellite Office coming to Clay Kaserne, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
