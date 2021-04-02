NIWC Pacific hosts 5th annual Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) workshop

Photo By Jaime Ciciora | The image groups the Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) workshop, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Jaime Ciciora | The image groups the Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) workshop, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) San Diego logos to one image for use with the press release of the associated media. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO — Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) San Diego will host the 5th annual Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) workshop March 23–25, 2021. NAML 2021 showcases current machine learning (ML) research relevant to naval applications. The workshop will be online this year and features prerecorded talks, virtual technical poster sessions, and live Q&A and panel discussions.



The focus of NAML 2021 is on the dynamics, obstacles, or successes of transitioning ML and artificial intelligence (AI) research to real-world applications, as well as the hardening of these technologies. Workshop content will consist of approximately 200 oral and poster presentations drawn from the submitted abstracts, along with invited keynote speakers. Topics will include computer vision, predictive analytics, cybersecurity, modeling of physical phenomena, radio frequency ML, and safety and testing of ML applications. The entire workshop this year will be held at the publicly releasable level.



The conference is: free for government; $89 for academia; and $99 for early bird registration, or $199 beginning March 1, for industry. To view the agenda or to register for NAML 2021 visit https://sites.google.com/go.spawar.navy.mil/naml; email marketing_communications@afcea-sd.org for sponsorship information. You may also read more about the purpose and history of NAML in a 2020 article covering last year’s event: https://dvidshub.net/r/hgapga



To conduct interviews with subject matter experts, please contact Jim Fallin, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs director, at jim.fallin@navy.mil or (619) 892-7524.



NIWC Pacific’s mission: To conduct research, development, engineering, and support of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains, and to rapidly prototype, conduct test and evaluation, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support.