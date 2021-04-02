Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAML, NIWC Pacific, and AFCEA San Diego logos in one image

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Jaime Ciciora 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    The image groups the Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) workshop, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) San Diego logos to one image for use with the press release of the associated media.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 23:49
    Photo ID: 6509397
    VIRIN: 210204-N-N1809-001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 400.33 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAML, NIWC Pacific, and AFCEA San Diego logos in one image, by Jaime Ciciora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AI
    Artificial Intelligence
    Machine Learning
    NIWC Pacific
    NAML
    Naval Applications of Machine Learning

