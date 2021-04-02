HRMC Completes USS Wayne E. Meyer Availability Ahead of Schedule

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC) successfully delivered Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) from its Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) Jan. 29, 14 days early.



This availability marked the first time HRMC partnered with Vigor Marine, LLC to complete a surface ship DSRA at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF).



“Vigor Marine brought new resources to Pearl Harbor, helping provide innovative solutions to support the early delivery of Wayne E. Meyer back to the fleet, ready to execute our Navy’s mission,” said Capt. Daniel Kidd, HRMC Deputy Commander. “It was the excellent teamwork between Vigor Marine, PHNSY & IMF, and ship’s force that ensured the work was completed ahead of schedule with first-time quality.”



During the availability, the team overhauled the shafting units and propellers, completed preservation of the underwater hull, and repaired and preserved the gas turbine intakes and exhausts. The ship’s sonar dome suite was overhauled and upgraded to improve anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The ship also received a major combat systems installation to provide critical upgrades to its communication capabilities.



The two major factors to Wayne E. Meyer’s early completion was the teamwork between the outstanding Sailors assigned to Wayne E. Meyer and the entire maintenance community according to Cmdr. Bryan Geisert, the ship’s commanding officer.



“I am extremely amazed and proud of each and every Wayne E. Meyer Sailor who worked tirelessly to get the ship back to sea after an 11-month maintenance period,’ said Geisert. “I am also very impressed and thankful for the entire maintenance community who supported us throughout this varsity endeavor. It is great to get Wayne E. Meyer back to sea where she belongs.”



Completing this availability early amidst the challenges of COVID-19 underscores that HRMC, the surface ship product line at PHNSY & IMF, remains open for business and laser-focused on keeping the U.S. Pacific Fleet fit to fight.



PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii, with a combined civilian and military workforce of approximately 6,400. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in East Asia.







