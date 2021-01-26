HRMC Completes USS Wayne E. Meyer Availability Ahead of Schedule

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC) successfully delivered Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) from its Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) Jan. 29, 14 days early.
