PWD New Orleans electrician receives Civilian Service Achievement Medal

Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Robert O’Donnell, Public Works Department New Orleans electrician (left), receives...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Robert O’Donnell, Public Works Department New Orleans electrician (left), receives the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal from Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Lawrence Hall (right) onboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) New Orleans. O’Donnell was instrumental in restoring power to NAS JRB New Orleans after Hurricane Zeta blew through the area as a Category 2 storm causing damage and massive power outages in October 2020. see less | View Image Page

On Feb. 3, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros awarded Public Works Department (PWD) New Orleans Electrician Robert O’Donnell the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal.



O’Donnell was recognized for his efforts in restoring power to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) New Orleans after Hurricane Zeta pummeled the installation as a Category 2 storm in October of 2020.



“It is a great honor to be presented this award, especially since I have never received anything like this is the past,” said O’Donnell. “Working with a team of three other electricians, we did what had to be done in order to quickly and safely bring the base back online after the storm passed.”



NAS JRB New Orleans Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Lawrence Hall presented the medal on behalf of Cuadros.



“O’Donnell responded without hesitation every time he was called upon during Hurricane Zeta recovery efforts,” said Hall. “His selfless actions and commitment to the mission represent the best parts of an outstanding team effort.”



Hurricane Zeta blew through the area as the strongest hurricane on record to pass directly over New Orleans, causing damage and massive power outages, leaving the base without power for six days.



During preparations for Hurricane Zeta, O’Donnell volunteered to stay on the installation as the primary electrician. After the strom passed, he immediately coordinated with the base’s fuels team to create a fuel schedule that kept 53 generators online for mission critical facilities.



O’Donnell also played a key role in quickly repairing generators at the Air Traffic Control tower, Emergency Operations Center, commissary and galley. Thus, restoring airfield mission capabilities and key installation services that support base personnel.



Born and raised in Louisiana, O’Donnell’s family ties are right near the base in the Belle Chasse and the Plaquemines Parish.



O’Donnell is an accomplished National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) certified master electrician. He had eight years of private sector experience before becoming an employee at PWD New Orleans just two years ago.



He is currently enrolled in the mentorship program to become a Facilities Manager Specialist.



“I’m very proud to be recognizing Mr. O’Donnell with this prestigious award. It is one of few presented at this command to date,” said Cuadros. “He is a prime example of the high level of customer support our Public Works Departments provide to their respective installations.”



The Department of the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal is awarded to civilians who are recognized for sustained performance. This award is the equivalent to the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal awarded to military personnel.