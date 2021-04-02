NEX Customers Save an Average of 22.49% on Products

Courtesy Photo | A customer at NEX Bethesda, Maryland, shops for essentials. The Navy Exchange Service...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A customer at NEX Bethesda, Maryland, shops for essentials. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) recently completed its annual market study to determine how much customers save when shopping at the NEX on specific “basket” items. Based on the recent survey, NEX customers can expect to save an average of 22.49% on their purchases, not including sales tax. The savings amount increased from 20.5% in 2019. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

“The NEX has made a significant investment over recent years to strengthening our value proposition with strong national brands and retail brand partnerships as well as the launch of several new private brands,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when some outside retailers raised prices or cancelled promotions, we kept our pricing consistent because of our mission to constantly pass along greater value to our military customers.”



In fall 2020, NEXCOM hired an outside company, RetailData, to do a price survey in different areas of the United States to obtain an average percentage for how much customers save when shopping the NEX. To determine the percentage of savings, the same items were surveyed from region to region. The items included electronics, clothing, housewares, sporting goods and health & beauty aids. The surveyors shopped at discount stores, mass merchants and full-line department stores for comparison prices.



The survey also determined customers’ savings in each of the eight different areas of the country surveyed. NEX customers in San Diego save an average of 25.62%; customers in Bethesda, Maryland, save an average of 23.49%; customers in Everett, Washington, save an average of 23.64%; customers in Pearl Harbor save an average of 23.05%; customers in Great Lakes, Illinois, save an average of 21.81%; customers in Jacksonville, Florida, save an average of 20.64%; customers in Norfolk, Virginia, save an average of 21.08%; customers in Pensacola, Florida, save an average of 19.86%



“This survey captures savings on over 350 most commonly shopped items across various categories,” said Bianchi. “While customers won’t save 22.49% on each item they purchase at the NEX, this improvement in savings compares with the improvement that we have seen in broader surveys that we have taken over the last several years.”