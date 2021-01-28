JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 —

The 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) received the Department of the Army Risk Management Award for exceptional performance and significant contributions to the U.S. Army Safety and Occupational Health Program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 12, 2021.



According to the award’s official citation the 7th TB(X) demonstrated exemplary leadership and made significant contributions to Army readiness using the tenets of risk management.



The first step to achieve their safety goals was to ensure all Soldiers from the brigade’s 33 units completed the online risk management training. Following that, all company commanders completed the online safety course and streamers were awarded for company guidons upon training completion.



But that’s only part of it.



“Actions speak louder than words, so it’s not just about the training or the education,” said U.S. Army Col. Tim Zetterwall, 7th TB(X) commander. “It’s about what did the unit do, or in this case what we didn’t do, in terms of ensuring we didn’t have tragic accidents.”



A Class A accident is defined as when an injury or occupational illness results in a fatality or permanent total disability. If the incidents result in permanent partial disability, or when three or more personnel are hospitalized as in-patients as the result of a single occurrence, then it’s categorized as Class B. Though all categories want to be avoided, these are the two no one wants to witness.



“It’s about instilling a culture of safety throughout the command and that goes with our deliberate risk assessment process,” Zetterwall said. “We ensure the command assesses all events and exercises, looking at making risk management a way of life.”



Raymond Perea, 7th TB(X) safety officer, said the unit has set a standard for themselves, and Soldiers and commanders to come. The brigade’s safety culture displays its dedication to the health, morale, welfare and safety of all who work there.



Zetterwall said that to be able to compete amongst all the brigade formations across the Army is a significant accomplishment, especially for this brigade in terms of how busy it is.



“We have Soldiers deployed throughout the world, from Afghanistan, to Poland, to Japan, the Indo Pacific area of responsibility and Central and South America conducting missions,” Zetterwall said. “One of the things we pride ourselves in is that we say the sun never sets on the resolute patch.”

