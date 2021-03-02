Navy Identifies Deceased Sigonella Sailor

SIGONELLA, Italy -- The remains of a missing U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella were found at sea on Sunday, Jan. 31.



Naval Aircrewman Mechanical (AWF) 2nd Class Michael Gastrich’s remains were recovered off the coast of Catania, approximately six miles south of Aci Trezza, on Sunday, Jan. 31. Gastrich was reported missing after he went paddleboarding in the vicinity of Aci Trezza on Saturday, Jan. 30.



Gastrich, from Ohio, joined the Navy in March 2017. He had been assigned to NAS Sigonella since Nov. 14, 2020.



“Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our shipmate,” said NAS Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Pickard. “He was an exceptional Sailor with a bright, gregarious personality who made a very positive impact on this command and the Sigonella community. He will be greatly missed by his friends, co-workers, and leadership alike. We are providing all necessary support to the Gastrich family and to AWF2 Gastrich’s friends and colleagues.”



The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation by local Italian law enforcement authorities. NAS Sigonella is fully cooperating with the local authorities during their investigation.



Media should contact direct inquiries to Lt. Karl Schonberg, Naval Air Station Sigonella Public Affairs Officer, +39-335-831-4474 or Alberto Lunetta at +39-335-779-0451. Official personnel photos are not available at this time.

