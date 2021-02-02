Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull Earns 2021 Distinguished Graduate Award from West Point Association of Graduates

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO Tom Shull, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1973, has been named a 2021 Distinguished Graduate Award recipient by the West Point Association of Graduates. The award honors USMA graduates whose character, distinguished service and stature exemplify West Point’s motto of “Duty, Honor, Country.”



Shull is a Soldier for Life with a lasting legacy of dedication to service members, Veterans and their families. His father served 30 years in the Army, spending more than 40 months in World War II. Shull graduated from West Point in 1973, three years after his brother, John. Early in his Army career, Shull led several platoons, including a Scout Platoon, and Commanded C Company, 1/22nd Infantry Regiment.



While on active duty, Shull was selected to attend Harvard Business School, where he graduated with an MBA. Subsequently, Shull was selected as a White House Fellow in 1981 and served in the Reagan administration. He taught leadership at West Point and, in his last active-duty assignment, served as Military Assistant to National Security Advisor Robert “Bud” McFarlane. Shull conducted a comprehensive review of the National Security Council and coordinating low-intensity conflict policy initiatives. Shull also represented the White House to facilitate the construction and dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. He secured required approvals for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, clearing the way for its groundbreaking on March 26, 1982.



During his extensive business career, Shull served as CEO of Barney’s New York, Hanover Direct and Wise Foods, successfully turning around these iconic American brands.



In 2012, Shull became the first civilian to lead the Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer. As American retailers struggled during the worst downturn since the Great Depression, Shull expertly led a turnaround of the Exchange, making an indelible difference to troops’ readiness and resiliency.



Through his leadership, the Exchange’s profitability nearly doubled since 2011, and the organization provided $1.6 billion in dividends for critical Quality-of-Life programs. Other successes at the Exchange include:



• Pivoting to provide safe, sanitized, secure shopping while protecting the force and Exchange associates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Securing a lifelong shopping benefit at ShopMyExchange.com for 15 million honorably discharged Veterans.

• Introducing a program allowing Exchange shoppers to donate to Army Emergency Relief and the Air Force Assistance Fund, with more than $3 million in donations to date.



Shull joins a distinguished list of award recipients, including Secretary of Defense GEN(R) Lloyd Austin; former CENTCOM Commander and Ambassador to Saudi Arabia GEN(R) John Abizaid; and GEN(R) Norman Schwarzkopf.



Facebook-friendly version: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO Tom Shull, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1973, has been named a 2021 Distinguished Graduate Award recipient by the West Point Association of Graduates. The award honors USMA graduates whose character, distinguished service and stature exemplify West Point’s moto of “Duty, Honor, Country.” Read more about his deep devotion to service members and our Nation: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1Dl



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Julie Mitchell, 214-312-3327 or mitchelljul@aafes.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 12:19 Story ID: 388257 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull Earns 2021 Distinguished Graduate Award from West Point Association of Graduates, by Julie Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.