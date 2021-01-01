Golden Eagles Return Home

Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | Lt. Col. Travis W. Hill Sr., commander, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | Lt. Col. Travis W. Hill Sr., commander, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division gives a speech 08 Dec. to those in attendance and the people joining virtually during Alpha Detachment, 230th Finance Management Support Unit’s uncasing ceremony on Fort Carson. The detachment was spread across the entire United States Central Command area of operations during their nine-month deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. –Soldiers from both Headquarters and Alpha detachments, 230th Finance Management Support Unit, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division will spend this holiday at home with their families. Both detachments recently celebrated the official conclusion of their deployment, by uncasing their unit colors earlier this month during two separate ceremonies at the brigade headquarters on Fort Carson.

“With the uncasing of the unit guidon, Alpha detachment signifies that they have completed a successful mission as part of Operation Inherent Resolve,” said Lt. Col. Travis W. Hill Sr., commander, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “They were the first active duty detachment to fulfill the resource management mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the United States Central Command, CENTCOM, area of operations.”

The Headquarters detachment served as the nerve center for all finance operations in the CENTCOM area of operations.

“In their role, they provided tactical and operational command of four subordinate detachments operating in nine countries,” Hill Sr. said. “Adding to this, they managed a cash holding authority of $67 million dollars, and disbursed $100 million dollars to units, paying agents, and Soldiers spread throughout CENTCOM.”

In a high-tempo operational environment, properly conducted sustainment operations are vital to mission success.

“As units were drawing down in Iraq and Afghanistan, we were heavily involved with them closing down bases, repositioning finance detachments to support those units,” said Maj. Aaron Mann, commander, 230th FMSU, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “Every class of supply executed through a contract was paid through our contract vendor services cell, almost $1 billion dollars’ worth.”

The Soldiers deployed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions and therefore had to adjust their mission accordingly.

“Because of COVID, most of the places on the bases were closed, so Soldiers had to find different ways to stay physically fit,” said Capt. Glenda C. Cremidis, commander, Alpha detachment, 230th FMSU, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “We faced a lot of the same restrictions that the Soldiers on Fort Carson did. We just had the added responsibility of making sure to complete our mission.”

Their focus now turns to supporting the IVY Division.

“We’re ready to show division what our company is capable of,” Mann said. “This will be the first time in approximately five years that the FMSU will have every Soldier back on Fort Carson. I think we’re in a great position to excel in providing finance support to the Ivy Division and all the tenet unit of Fort Carson.”













-30-