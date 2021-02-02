Fort Stewart SRU recognized with Army Medicine’s Best SRU Award for Excellence

For the third time, the Army Recovery Care Program Best Soldier Recovery Unit Award for Excellence was presented to the Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit, Jan. 27.



Regional Health Command-Atlantic Commander, Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi presented the award; which was received by the SRU commander Lt. Col. Edward Ziembinski and SRU Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Corbin.



Lodi said it was a tremendous privilege and honor to be able to present the award because she understands who and what it represents.



"In terms of the heart and soul - it is the “all” you put into accomplishing this very important mission," Lodi said.



Ziembinski said it is was an exceptional honor to accept the award on behalf of the Iron Guardians of the Fort Stewart SRU; who have earned the award twice before.



"It means a lot to me because I've got some of the hardest working, most dedicated Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and non-commissioned officers that I've ever encountered in my Army career," Ziembinski said. He said the team helps make sure Soldiers, whether they are returning to active duty or transition to civilian life, are being provided the best care.



Ziembinski said the SRU takes pride in providing adaptive reconditioning program opportunities, occupational and physical therapy. Noting, they strive to get those Soldiers transitioning out aligned with internships, to best get their resumes squared away for career opportunities.



Ziembinski emphasized the recognition for the SRU means a lot to him because it demonstrates results from a forward thinking staff.



“The Iron Guardians - they are always being innovative,” Ziembinski said. “They're coming up with new and creative ways to get after it. It doesn't matter what the mission is.”



Editor’s Note: Contributing authors Zach Rehnstrom and Patrick Young, Winn ACH Public Affairs.

