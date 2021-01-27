Regional Health Command-Atlantic Commander, Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi presented the award; which was received by the SRU commander Lt. Col. Edward Ziembinski (left) and SRU Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Corbin (right), Jan. 27 on Fort Stewart.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6505545
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-AB123-003
|Resolution:
|4886x3257
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart SRU recognized with Army Medicine’s Best SRU Award for Excellence, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart SRU recognized with Army Medicine’s Best SRU Award for Excellence
LEAVE A COMMENT