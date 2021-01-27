Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Stewart SRU recognized with Army Medicine’s Best SRU Award for Excellence

    Fort Stewart SRU recognized with Army Medicine’s Best SRU Award for Excellence

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic Commander, Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi presented the award; which was received by the SRU commander Lt. Col. Edward Ziembinski (left) and SRU Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Corbin (right), Jan. 27 on Fort Stewart.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:23
    Photo ID: 6505545
    VIRIN: 210201-A-AB123-003
    Resolution: 4886x3257
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart SRU recognized with Army Medicine’s Best SRU Award for Excellence, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Stewart SRU recognized with Army Medicine&rsquo;s Best SRU Award for Excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteers
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    AMEDD
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT