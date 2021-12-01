House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recognizes New York National Guard Airmen

Courtesy Photo | Speakers of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with Airmen assigned to the 109th Security...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Speakers of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with Airmen assigned to the 109th Security Forces Squadron and the 105th Base Defense Squadron, of the New York Air National Guard on January 12, 2021. The Airmen were on duty as part of the security mission in Washington D.C.. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C.--WASHINGTON--Forty New York Air National Guard Airmen, deployed to Washington D.C. as part of the National Guard’s massive inaugural support security effort, were personally thanked for their service by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Jan. 13.



The Airmen, who are assigned to the 109th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) and the 105th Base Defense Squadron (BDS), were also presented with Speaker of the House military challenge coins by Pelosi.



In her brief remarks, Pelosi thanked the Airmen “for protecting the Capitol and our democracy”. She also urged them to bring friends and family back to the Capitol on “another day” and show them what they had been defending.



Pelosi’s staff posted photographs of the Speaker’s visit with the New York Air Guardsmen on her official Twitter feed.



“It was my privilege today to personally thank members of the National Guard who are working to protect our nation’s Capital. Thank you for your commitment to our American democracy,” she wrote



Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Pelosi was unable to personally handout the coins.



Instead, her aid handed the coins to Cpt. Greg Durant, the 109th SFS commander, and Master Sgt. Steven Manley, a squad leader with the 105th BSD , to present the coins to the Airmen.

“It was an honor to hear a member of the House acknowledge us for our work,” Durant said. “Knowing that we’re here to uphold the foundations, morals and ethics that are engrained in our constitution fills me with a sense of pride.”



The New York Security Forces Airmen, along with New York Army National Guard Military Police Soldiers are responsible for security the area immediately around the Capitol.



The Soldiers and Airmen, along with up to 20,000 other National Guard members, are being deployed to Washington in the wake of the January 6 riot, during which hundreds of people illegally entered the Capitol to stop the presidential vote tally.



Watching all the Airmen and Soldiers perform their duties on capitol grounds is such a bizarre experience, Durant added.

“It's pretty surreal down here right now,” Duran said. “What all these (men and women) are going through is something that no Soldier or Airman has ever done since the Civil War.”



For Airman 1st Class Gabriella Bucci, it was an honor to stand before the House of Congress and receive the coin.



“I’ve spent a little over year with the 109th SFS and this is my first official mission,” she said.



“Making a big difference in our nation’s defense and being acknowledged by Nancy Pelosi is an amazing experience,” Bucci said. “Even though we’re going through rough times, it feels good to know that I, and my fellow Airmen, will be a part of this nation’s history.”



As a woman, she also was impressed to see Pelosi speaking to the Airmen, Bucci added.



“It just proves that women have all the wisdom and know-how to achieve great things and I will take the experience I gained while serving at the capitol and use it to help future Airmen of this country,” Bucci said.

“It feels good to work in job I am passionate for and protecting my country is something I know I will be doing for a long while,” she said.