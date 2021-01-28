KFOR conducts radio tower maintenance

Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz | Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Finken, a contracting officer representative with...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz | Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Finken, a contracting officer representative with Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, inspects contractors performing maintenance during a radio systems inspection at Mount Golesh in Kosovo on Jan. 28, 2021. During the inspection, the contractors check voltage on batteries, test transmitting power and perform other maintenance checks to ensure radio communication can be maintained. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo –U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, and radio systems contractors conducted routine radio tower maintenance visits in Kosovo on Jan. 28, 2021.



Sgt. 1st Class Rod Widows, a signal support systems specialist with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, said there are eight to ten towers they have to maintain once a month throughout each KFOR rotation. The inspection routes are altered during winter months because certain towers can be more difficult to access, but all of the towers are still maintained all year.



Widows acted as a contractor observer to ensure the checks went smoothly. He is in charge of making sure the towers are inspected properly to remain operational. There are certain requirements that have to be met with each inspection.



“We check the [uninterrupted power supply], how many times the system has been up or down, and then the radio functionality at each location,” said Widows. “Each location is a relay tower site so that we can talk on mobile radios throughout the country.”



Land mobile radios are more reliable than cellphones because they are secured with encryption and have better connectivity. Radio towers can send further and stronger signals across Kosovo, whereas cell towers cannot. Therefore, the land mobile radios allow KFOR to operate over more expansive areas.



It is important for Soldiers to familiarize themselves with their equipment and know how it works. Professionals with DynCorp provide technical maintenance and support for KFOR.



The radio maintenance team operates out of Camp Bondsteel. Mike Cassel, the lead technician for land mobile radio maintenance and support department of DynCorp, has over 20 years of experience. At each tower location, some of the checks he helps conduct include running software diagnostics, testing the radio transmitting power and checking battery voltage.



When Cassel isn’t inspecting towers, he’s helping troubleshoot radios and passing his extensive working knowledge on to U.S. Soldiers.



Cassel’s office is open to Soldiers as a technical resource. He solves their radio problems while teaching them how to fix the issues themselves. Hands-on learning and demonstrations help the Soldiers become more familiar with their equipment and prevent future break downs.

-30-