Souda Spotlight: Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Detachment Souda Bay

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte, from San Diego, joined the Navy in April 2018 and was stationed at NSA Souda Bay in May 2019. He said he joined the Navy to find a career path. He chose the information technology job field because he was inspired by his step dad who is a Navy contractor and instructs information systems technicians. Duarte currently works at the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Detachment Souda Bay where he helps Team Souda with network services and computer issues.



What does a typical day look like in NCTAMS?



We are a local network service center, so we support NSA Souda Bay and tenant commands for network services. We keep track of tickets, making sure that if people are having issues with their computers that we get them back to being operational, that is our primary duty. For example, if a user calls about something that is internal, like if their Outlook isn’t working on their computer, they will call the Help Desk in Naples. Then the Help Desk creates a ticket on a system called Remedy. After that they push it over to the Naples ITs and see what they can do remotely … if they can’t solve the problem it is then pushed to us so we can investigate and trouble shoot on our end. Now with COVID-19 and teleworking, we make sure that different users can switch from their desktop to laptops so they can work from home. We can assist them if they bring their work stations here, to (NCTAMS). We can look at the workstation directly and fix the issue, most of the time these issues occur because of software changes or programs that need to be updated.



Any advice for a Sailor wanting to become an IT?



I would highly recommend it, because being an IT provides a lot of field experience and the opportunity to get numerous qualifications, including security plus and network plus, which will open more job opportunities for Sailors that can transfer to the civilian world. Also, it’s a growing industry … so you won’t have issues when you get out of the Navy looking for a job.



What do you like to do outside of work?



Sight-seeing and hiking, I really enjoy doing that, mainly for the photographs. When I am all the way on the top of a hill or mountain I enjoy taking time to stop and appreciate the view and nature.

Also, I have the collateral duty as the senior RA (resident advisor) for the barracks… I create watch bills for the RAs. Every single day an RA will have duty, where the main priority is to make sure that the quality of life is up to par. If they hear a resident complain, they report the issue to Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, for example if there is no hot water in their room. Also, we run barracks clean-ups every Monday, and conduct room inspections. I like it because I like the management position, I get to oversee the other RAs. It also feels good that I get to help people who live in the barracks with their quality of life.



What is something you want Souda Bay to know about NCTAMS?



We are here to help, we are a service center. We are all here to support the mission, whatever we can do to assist. Don’t be afraid to reach out.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 05:54 Story ID: 388132 Location: GR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Souda Spotlight: Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Detachment Souda Bay, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.