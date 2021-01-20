Souda Spotlight: Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte

210120-N-AZ866-0003 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 9, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte poses for a photo as Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Sailor in the Spotlight Jan. 20, 2021. Duarte, a native of San Diego, joined the Navy in April 2018 and was stationed at NSA Souda Bay in May 2019. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

