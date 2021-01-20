Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Souda Spotlight: Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte

    Souda Spotlight: Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte

    GREECE

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210120-N-AZ866-0003 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 9, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte poses for a photo as Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Sailor in the Spotlight Jan. 20, 2021. Duarte, a native of San Diego, joined the Navy in April 2018 and was stationed at NSA Souda Bay in May 2019. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 05:54
    Photo ID: 6504957
    VIRIN: 210120-N-AZ866-0003
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Souda Spotlight: Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Souda Spotlight: Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Marco Duarte Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Detachment Souda Bay

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT