IWTC San Diego Employs New Technology to Train Warfighters

Courtesy Photo | 210128-N-N0484-0002 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 28, 2021) Sailors participate in the Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210128-N-N0484-0002 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 28, 2021) Sailors participate in the Systems Administration, or SysAdmin, Course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego via the Cisco Webex video conference application. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO -- Amidst safety concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego recently facilitated training by incorporating remote instruction via the Cisco Webex video conference application.



IWTC San Diego previously demonstrated a proof of concept in employing the Information Systems Technician of the Future system to facilitate instruction delivered via the Webex web browser interface.



Students in the Systems Administration, or SysAdmin, Course completed their Cisco Certified Network Associate 2 routing and switching essentials block of instruction via this innovative method of remote instruction delivery.



The SysAdmin Course prepares enlisted personnel for assignment to fleet units as systems administrators. Students learn key concepts of administering, maintaining, and protecting Department of Defense information systems by focusing on the proper install of software and patches, troubleshooting network problems, maintaining data files, monitoring systems, and executing systems backup and recovery.



Utilizing Cisco’s Webex platform, IWTC San Diego instructors instructed ten students in a portion of the SysAdmin course virtually, meeting with students online via video, audio, and shared computer desktops. Instructors were able to deliver curriculum in real time, replicating the physical classroom.



“The best feature is the screen sharing of the labs,” said Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Daniel Heath, a SysAdmin instructor. “The students can see every key stroke in real-time and ask questions as needed. This is an advantage over the classroom where students may strain to see a projection.”



As a result, IWTC San Diego was able to execute its mission without jeopardizing staff and students’ health while minimizing the potential for COVID-19 transmission outside of the schoolhouse. Now, the schoolhouse is balancing safety and operations by expanding the initiative to enable instructors and students to participate in class from home.



Despite some early technical growing pains in mastering the telework process and platforms, students praised the flexibility and benefits of working from home.



"You have the comforts of your own home at your fingertips,” commented Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Chandler Clark. “Some people may learn better in an environment that is comfortable to them such as their home.”



“The PowerPoint lesson is more efficient and is better absorbed through the Webex than in class,” added Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Gina Fortt.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.