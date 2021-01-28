210128-N-N0484-0002 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 28, 2021) Sailors participate in the Systems Administration, or SysAdmin, Course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego via the Cisco Webex video conference application. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6504624
|VIRIN:
|210128-N-N0484-0002
|Resolution:
|1366x728
|Size:
|186.66 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
IWTC San Diego Employs New Technology to Train Warfighters
