IWTC San Diego Employs New Technology to Train Warfighters

210128-N-N0484-0002 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 28, 2021) Sailors participate in the Systems Administration, or SysAdmin, Course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego via the Cisco Webex video conference application. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 01.28.2021