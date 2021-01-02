Exchange Micro Markets Deliver Contactless Convenience to Army and Air Force Installations

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange micro market at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, offers Soldiers a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange micro market at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, offers Soldiers a variety of better-for-you meal, snack and beverage options in a contactless shopping environment. The Exchange oversees more than 100 self-serve micro markets worldwide. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making it safe and easy for Warfighters to stock up on essentials at more than 100 self-serve micro markets—contactless convenience stores offering food, drinks and more—at 50 Army and Air Force installations worldwide.



Strategically positioned to serve Soldiers and Airmen working odd hours or in out-of-the-way locations, the unmanned, automated convenience stores offer better-for-you options that support a BE FIT lifestyle, including fresh fruit, salads and more. Some locations also offer sundries such as over-the-counter medicines and personal hygiene items.



Transactions are 100% contactless, helping Warfighters maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It’s not always easy for Soldiers and Airmen to get to the Exchange and back during breaks—this format brings the Exchange to them in a safe, sanitized and secure setting,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “With the emergence of COVID-19, micro markets have become even more important, allowing busy Warfighters to pick up what they need in a zero-contact environment.”



The Exchange first introduced micro markets in 2014. They’ve since become one of the fastest-growing formats offered by the Exchange, with the number of active locations more than doubling in the past 18 months.



More than 10 micro markets have already opened in 2021 at locations including Fort Carson, Fort Bragg and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. More than 30 new Exchange micro markets are expected to open in 2021. Some micro markets, including five at Fort Hood, Texas, serve Warfighters under quarantine for two weeks after returning from overseas.



“The Exchange is truly honored to do its part to serve and support our heroes, especially during these challenging times,” said Fort Hood Exchange General Manager Samantha Davis. “Micro markets have become a significant force multiplier to the Exchange’s ongoing efforts to protect America’s Warfighters.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors.



