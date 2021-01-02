South Carolina National Guard, UofSC Aiken take next step toward enhancing cyber initiatives in South Carolina

Photo By Sgt. Tim Andrews | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, and Dr....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tim Andrews | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, and Dr. Sandra J. Jordan, University of South Carolina Aiken (UofSC Aiken) chancellor, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the UofSC Aiken campus Feb. 1, 2021, in support of the development of a new South Carolina National Guard readiness center with a focus on enhancing cyber initiatives in the state. The readiness center, referred to as a cyber-security DreamPort, is expected to be the home of the South Carolina National Guard’s 125th Cyber Battalion, currently headquartered at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. Constructing the facility on the UofSC Aiken campus allows for the South Carolina National Guard to leverage the academic partnership with UofSC Aiken, as well as utilize the nearby cyber capabilities including the U.S. Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, Georgia and the Savannah River National Laboratory’s Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Aiken, S.C. – Representatives from the South Carolina National Guard and University of South Carolina Aiken (UofSC Aiken) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the UofSC Aiken campus Feb. 1, 2021, in support of the development of a new South Carolina National Guard readiness center with a focus on enhancing cyber initiatives in the state.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, and Dr. Sandra J. Jordan, UofSC Aiken chancellor, signed the MOU in recognition of the agreement for the South Carolina National Guard readiness center to be constructed on the UofSC Aiken campus. The readiness center, referred to as a cybersecurity DreamPort, is expected to be the home of the South Carolina National Guard’s 125th Cyber Battalion, currently headquartered at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. Constructing the facility on the UofSC Aiken campus allows for the South Carolina National Guard to leverage the academic partnership with UofSC Aiken, as well as utilize the nearby cyber capabilities including the U.S. Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, Georgia and the Savannah River National Laboratory’s Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative (AMC).



“Discussions of this cyber facility have been taking place for nearly four years and this is the next step in advancing cybersecurity initiatives in the state,” said McCarty. “We are proud to be a part of this joint project with UofSC Aiken. I feel as though it is critical that we invest in the state’s future in education, training, technology, and cyber initiatives and this readiness center will be a step in the right direction.”



The readiness center is expected to be mutually beneficial to the South Carolina National Guard and UofSC Aiken in the development and education of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, both in the civilian and military sectors.



"I am excited that today we are solidifying the partnership between UofSC Aiken and the South Carolina National Guard,” shared Dr. Jordan. “The fact that Governor McMaster has included the DreamPort in his budget is recognition that cybersecurity is a priority for our state. Today’s signing memorializes the intention of the National Guard, the Savannah River National Laboratory's AMC, and USCA to work together to advance each of our cybersecurity priorities. Additionally, the National Guard DreamPort capitalizes on the 'Power of Proximity' by locating near to Fort Gordon to allow for greater collaboration with Army and Navy Cyber missions located there. This initiative will stimulate extensive collaboration on many important fronts. Persistent cyber threats require a coordinated response, hence by linking the National Lab, Fort Gordon’s Cyber Command, the National Guard, and UofSC Aiken, we will work together to help provide a consistent response and future cybersecurity workforce. Significant to our region and state, the DreamPort, together with the university and the AMC, will provide important resources for individuals, businesses, and industry to help each identify and mitigate their cyber vulnerabilities.”



Construction on the South Carolina National Guard readiness center on the campus of UofSC Aiken is projected to begin in 2024.