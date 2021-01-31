Shocked and in tears: Taser and pepper spray training

Military police Soldiers on Fort Eustis conducted non-lethal weapons training Jan. 22, 2021.



The event centered on two Soldiers from the 3rd Military Working Dog Detachment conducting their qualifications for the first time.



“This training is extremely important for them to understand what these weapons can do to the human body and the effects they cause,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Brahim, 221st Military Police Detachment training non-commissioned officer.

“It’s also important to know how the weapons operate so they can effectively use them, and not cause undue harm to the subjects. I want them to be able to effectively use and operate the weapons in the safest manner for themselves and the subjects they will be employing these devices on.”



The first phase of the training involved classroom instruction on the proper use of Tasers and oleoresin capsicum, also known as pepper spray.



The two Soldiers undergoing initial certification then underwent exposure to electrical shock from the Taser. The Soldiers were then given a rest period before moving on to the pepper spray portion of the training.



In this section of the training, the Soldiers were sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Afterward, they were required to accomplish a series of tasks: conducting knee strikes, baton hits, and handcuffing an assailant—all while under the effects of pepper spray.



“Trying to complete the tasks while under the effects of pepper spray was especially challenging,” said U.S. Army Spc. Taylor Blanton, 3rd Military Working Dog Detachment K-9 handler. “You’re already dealing with limited visibility. It was also stressful due to the inflammation; it’s like getting shampoo in your eyes—times one thousand.”

Despite these challenges, Blanton was able to accomplish his assigned tasks, adding that he now has more confidence to accomplish his duties as a law enforcement officer.



“I now have a better understanding of how to use my tools, and the effects they have on others as well as myself,” Blanton said.



Brahim expressed the important role this training has in keeping the entire community safe, assuring the public that military police officers under his training are aware of their parameters as public servants.



Although the events of that day left two members literally shocked and in tears, the training provides military police officers with insight on how to employ appropriate use of force tactics and de-escalation techniques in order to protect their community.



“We’re not out there to bully or hurt people,” Brahim said. “We do everything possible to ensure our Soldiers are trained effectively to not abuse their power or the tools that they have. This training helps them know how and when to use their weapons, and basically instills confidence.”

