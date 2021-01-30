Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    131st Bomb Wing names Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    Official Air Force photo for Master Sgt. John Hendrix

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. John Hillier | Official Air Force photo for Master Sgt. John Hendrix. Hendrix is a first sergeant...... read more read more

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    The 131st Bomb Wing celebrated its 2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year during unit training assembly here January 30, 2020.

    The Airmen selected are recognized for their professional expertise as well as consistently representing the best of the communities served by the Missouri National Guard.

    “This past year has seen our Airmen go above and beyond for our state and nation every day,” said 131st Bomb Wing Commander Col. Matthew Calhoun. “The men and women we recognize today have performed above that high standard to be models of the integrity, service and excellence we aspire to as United States Airmen.”

    The honorees, chosen from across the nearly 1200 Airmen of the 131st Bomb Wing, are:

    Maj. Nathan Mueller, 131st Operations Group, Field Grade Officer of the Year

    Capt. Ken Pederson, 131st Maintenance Group, Company Grade Officer of the Year

    Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Middleton, 157th Air Operations Group, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

    Master Sgt. John Hendrix, 131st Maintenance Group, First Sergeant of the Year.

    Staff Sgt. Brittany Schneider, 131st Mission Support Group, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

    Senior Airman Marc Tiernan, 131st Mission Support Group, Junior Enlisted Airman of the Year.

    In addition to being named the wing’s Airmen of the Year, these Airmen will go on to compete at the state level in February.

    This work, 131st Bomb Wing names Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by TSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

