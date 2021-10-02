Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Official Air Force photo for Senior Airman Marc Tiernan

    Official Air Force photo for Senior Airman Marc Tiernan

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mary-Dale Amison 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Official Air Force photo for Senior Airman Marc Tiernan. Tiernan is the 131st Bomb Wing’s 2021 Outstanding Junior Enlisted Airman of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Marydale Amison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 15:22
    Photo ID: 6521901
    VIRIN: 210210-Z-NE814-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: WENTZVILLE, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official Air Force photo for Senior Airman Marc Tiernan, by SMSgt Mary-Dale Amison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    131st Bomb Wing names Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri
    ANG
    131st Bomb Wing
    Official Photo
    131BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT