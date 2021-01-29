MARMC Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

Norfolk, VA (NNS) -- Twenty sailors from Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) received their gold anchors and combination cover as they completed the final phase of their Chief Petty Officer (CPO) initiation in a pinning ceremony held Jan. 29.



“It’s a rollercoaster ride,” said newly pinned Chief Tim Daly, MARMC Combat System’s (weapons) division. “When I found out I had been selected, I was super excited. This has long been a goal throughout my career.”



With the pinning ceremony, a 127-year-old tradition unique to the Navy being the final step of the initiation process, the new CPOs have a better understanding of what it means to be a chief.

“This whole process is a great opportunity for the Chief’s mess to work hand-in-hand with our new CPO selectees after the advancement results come out, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges we face as leaders in the Navy today,” said Jones. “I believe initiation really helped prepare our MARMC selectees, both by serving as a refresher on the basics of leadership, as well as getting them prepared for the additional responsibilities they now have.”



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony had limited guests and current health protection protocols were followed.



“I think the COVID environment hindered us from having some of the bigger group activities, but I don’t feel like we missed out on anything,” said newly pinned Chief Kendall Gaillard, MARMC Pump Shop of production department. “If anything, this has shown that we have to be flexible and willing to adapt at the drop of a dime. We have all had to change what we were used to and implement COVID mitigations to protect us and our team and adjusting to that learning curve is a big part of becoming a chief.”



Ready to continue the CPO legacy, these new chiefs will pass on Navy leadership, heritage and tradition to their future junior Sailors.

