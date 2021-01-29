Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARMC Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Aaron Glover 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    210129-N-HM950-1043 NORFOLK (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Navy Diver Thomas Hurd salutes Command Master Chief Micheal Jones during Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) chief petty officer pinning ceremony at Building CEP-200 onboard Naval Station Norfolk. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region.(U.S. Navy Photo by Aaron Glover/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARMC Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony, by Aaron Glover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion Ceremony

    chief petty officer

