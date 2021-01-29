MARMC Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

210129-N-HM950-1043 NORFOLK (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Navy Diver Thomas Hurd salutes Command Master Chief Micheal Jones during Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) chief petty officer pinning ceremony at Building CEP-200 onboard Naval Station Norfolk. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region.(U.S. Navy Photo by Aaron Glover/Released)
