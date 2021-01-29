DLA Troop Support says goodbye to longtime civilian employee

Photo By Nancy Benecki | Beatrice Ross of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Operations department...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | Beatrice Ross of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Operations department retired after 40 years of federal service during a ceremony on 28 January at the agency headquarters in Philadelphia. Pictured with Ross is her husband, Gregory, who received a spouse’s certificate of appreciation during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support said goodbye to a civilian employee during a retirement ceremony Jan. 28 in Philadelphia.



Beatrice Ross of the J3/5, Operations and Plans Directorate, retired after 40 years of federal service, and was joined virtually by friends and family from across the globe who offered their congratulations and best wishes.



DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence presided over the ceremony and thanked Ross for her decades of service to warfighters throughout her career.



“It’s a testament to Bea and her service that we have representation from literally around the world to recognize you and your service,” Lawrence said, recognizing DLA officials, staff and former employees on the video screens.



Lawrence presented Ross with a certificate of retirement, DLA Troop Support mementos and a commander’s coin. A certificate of appreciation was also presented to Ross’ husband, Gregory.



Ross began her career at the Defense Industrial Supply Center in 1980 as an inventory management specialist trainee in the Federal Junior Fellowship Program. In 1987, she was hired as DISC’s first Equal Employment Opportunity Office specialist, where she provided oversight to the EEO counselors and managed the special emphasis programs. She held a number of other positions before moving into J3/5, where she prepared briefs for senior leaders. She retired as a senior customer support liaison.



She was named one of DLA’s Top Ten Employees in 2000, and DLA Troop Support’s non-supervisory woman of the year in 1998 and 2009. After her retirement, Ross intends on completing her doctorate in ministry.



“This is my one and only, DLA, this job, this location,” Ross said. “This is the plan that was for me. I’ve met some wonderful people. I was able to work in various offices, and that built my skills. That taught me what I needed to know that would make me even successful today, so I’m so grateful for that.”