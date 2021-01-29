How to donate to Soldiers, veterans and military families (Army Community Service)

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Mary Talberg is one of three administrative assistants who answers phones and routes...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Mary Talberg is one of three administrative assistants who answers phones and routes calls at the Fort Knox Army Community Service offices. Because COVID-19 has forced ACS counselors and managers to telework, the assistants become the lifeline for Soldiers and others who need assistance. see less | View Image Page

(Editor’s Note: This is part 2 of a three-part series on ways to help Soldiers, veterans and military families get through difficult times.)



FORT KNOX, Ky. — When people consider where to donate to help Soldiers, veterans and military family members, Army Community Service may not usually the place that comes to mind.



One Fort Knox ACS official said opportunities are still available, however unorthodox they may seem.



“The best way to donate to ACS is to use the Gifts to the Army website,” said Melinda Roberts, ACS director. “It walks you through how you can pick out specific [Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation] organizations or options. You can drill down to the installation.”



The Gifts to the Army website, located at https://giftstoarmy.army.mil/, provides the public an online resource with information on various ways to donate. The donations go toward Soldiers and Families, wounded warriors, and installations. What the website does not do, according to Roberts, is solicit for donations.



“To avoid solicitation, this is really the easiest way to donate because that way, we don’t violate any of our rules,” said Roberts.



The website states this as well, explaining that the purpose is “to provide the American public with information on methods by which citizens, organizations, and corporations can contribute cash or goods and services to benefit Soldiers and their Families.”



Fort Knox has a gifts coordinator at ACS who ensures all donations go where they have been designated, whether that’s from those who contribute the cash, goods and services, or to where the greatest need has been determined. Roberts notes that cash contributions cannot exceed $10,000 per year.



She also said those who wish to have their donations go to a specific need can send along a letter of intent. While the final decision rests with her based on needs, she said she would do her best to honor letters.



The website addresses a commonly asked question — how does one donate care packages to troops downrange. Roberts said they are not the right people for that.



“Care packages are a different animal,” said Roberts. “The Gifts to the Army website actually addresses the issue of sending care packages or letters to Soldiers. This requires giving out names of Soldiers, which is not something the website can do because of [personally identifiable information] violations and even [operations security]. It’s also not something ACS can do.”



However, Army Emergency Relief is.



Known as the official nonprofit of the Army, AER, along with its annual campaign, also provides an easy way for anyone to donate money to help Soldiers and their Families. This year’s campaign, which can be found at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/, kicks off March 1 and runs through May 15.



Roberts explained that donations can be made by Soldiers and civilians alike, either as one-time monetary gifts, or on regular basis over the course of a year.



“The majority of our donations for Army Emergency Relief come through our retiree population,” said Roberts. “This is fabulous that even as a retired Soldier or retired Family member, they’re willing to donate to help our active duty force. We’re very blessed and grateful for the support they continue to give.”



Roberts said while people can wait until the campaign kicks off, donations they give now will still count toward that goal amount. Those donations convert to real assistance for Soldiers and Families into either interest-free loans, grants, or a combination of both.



“Do not go off post and pay,” said Roberts. “There are some places charging 30% interest rates.”



And those Soldiers who are struggling to make ends meet can also receive free financial counseling through ACS, albeit virtually. Because of COVID-19, ACS counselors are teleworking. However, they still assist those who ask for it through virtual sessions.



“Our financial counselors are amazing!” said Roberts. “They understand the military and the challenges military Soldiers face.”



Roberts said the main use of the monies from the two programs is to help troops and their families.



“Not only can these programs help with accepting donations, we want Soldiers to know how valuable they can be to them. It’s nothing to be ashamed of,” said Roberts. “Things happen in our financial life that can create these kinds of emergencies.”