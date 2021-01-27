Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How to donate to Soldiers, veterans and military families through Army Community Service

    How to donate to Soldiers, veterans and military families through Army Community Service

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Mary Talberg is one of three administrative assistants who answers phones and routes calls at the Fort Knox Army Community Service offices. Because COVID-19 has forced ACS counselors and managers to telework, the assistants become the lifeline for Soldiers and others who need assistance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:24
    Photo ID: 6500952
    VIRIN: 210128-A-QT978-0001
    Resolution: 3002x2104
    Size: 842.05 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to donate to Soldiers, veterans and military families through Army Community Service, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How to donate to Soldiers, veterans and military families (Army Community Service)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Emergency Relief
    Army Community Service
    ACS
    AER
    Gifts to the Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT