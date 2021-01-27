Mary Talberg is one of three administrative assistants who answers phones and routes calls at the Fort Knox Army Community Service offices. Because COVID-19 has forced ACS counselors and managers to telework, the assistants become the lifeline for Soldiers and others who need assistance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:24 Photo ID: 6500952 VIRIN: 210128-A-QT978-0001 Resolution: 3002x2104 Size: 842.05 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How to donate to Soldiers, veterans and military families through Army Community Service, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.