How to donate to Soldiers, veterans and military families through Army Community Service

Mary Talberg is one of three administrative assistants who answers phones and routes calls at the Fort Knox Army Community Service offices. Because COVID-19 has forced ACS counselors and managers to telework, the assistants become the lifeline for Soldiers and others who need assistance.
How to donate to Soldiers, veterans and military families (Army Community Service)
