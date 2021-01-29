Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville designated “CNOR Strong”

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville perioperative nurse

    Photo By Deidre Smith | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 6, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Jasmyne Irizarry, a perioperative nurse...... read more read more

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Story by Yan Kennon 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville has been recognized as a "CNOR Strong" (Certified Perioperative Nurse) facility by the Competency & Credentialing Institute.

    "Earning this recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our perioperative nurses as well as our hospital's commitment to upholding the highest standards," said Capt. Teresa Allen, commander of NH Jacksonville and commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville.

    More than 84 percent of the hospital's current perioperative nurses have earned a CNOR credential, as part of a continued dedication to perioperative excellence.

    The CNOR credential is the only accredited certification for perioperative registered nurses. The credentialing process (including an exam) assesses knowledge and skills for those with a minimum of two years of experience in perioperative nursing.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. NH Jacksonville includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. It serves 163,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 72,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville ensures warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. NMRTC Jacksonville includes five units across Florida and Georgia. To find out more, visit https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 08:41
    Story ID: 387905
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville designated “CNOR Strong”, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    CNOR
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    Certified Perioperative Nurse
    Competency & Credentialing Institute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT