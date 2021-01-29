Naval Hospital Jacksonville designated “CNOR Strong”

Photo By Deidre Smith | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 6, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Jasmyne Irizarry, a perioperative nurse...... read more read more Photo By Deidre Smith | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 6, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Jasmyne Irizarry, a perioperative nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, opens a sequential compression device for a patient prior to surgery. Irizarry recently earned advanced standing as a Certified Surgical Services Manager and CNOR advanced perioperative certification. Naval Hospital JacksonviIle has been recognized as a "CNOR Strong" facility by the Competency & Credentialing Institute. Irizarry, a native of Passaic, New Jersey who holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University, says “Nursing is a profession that requires a lifelong dedication to learning and professional growth. Receiving a certification not only validates our knowledge, skills, and abilities in a specific specialty, but also establishes professionalism, clinical competence, and our commitment to providing high quality patient care.” #FacesofNHJax see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville has been recognized as a "CNOR Strong" (Certified Perioperative Nurse) facility by the Competency & Credentialing Institute.



"Earning this recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our perioperative nurses as well as our hospital's commitment to upholding the highest standards," said Capt. Teresa Allen, commander of NH Jacksonville and commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville.



More than 84 percent of the hospital's current perioperative nurses have earned a CNOR credential, as part of a continued dedication to perioperative excellence.



The CNOR credential is the only accredited certification for perioperative registered nurses. The credentialing process (including an exam) assesses knowledge and skills for those with a minimum of two years of experience in perioperative nursing.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. NH Jacksonville includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. It serves 163,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 72,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville ensures warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. NMRTC Jacksonville includes five units across Florida and Georgia. To find out more, visit https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.