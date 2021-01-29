DES Chief of Police awarded the Order of the Marechaussee

Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany Lt. Col. Edwin Escobar (left), provost marshal and director of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany Lt. Col. Edwin Escobar (left), provost marshal and director of emergency services at USAG Wiesbaden, awards Chief of Police Jason R. Kesselring the Order of the Marechaussee Award on Jan. 21, 2021. see less | View Image Page

By Sgt. 1st Class Edward C. Frady, Law Enforcement Operations NCOIC, USAG Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services



WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services Chief of Police, Jason Kesselring, was awarded the Order of the Marechaussee, bronze category, on Jan. 21 at Clay Kaserne.



The award is one of the highest honors bestowed upon a military policeman in the Military Police Regimental Association. It is named after the Marechaussee Corps, formed in 1778 at Valley Forge by Gen. George Washington to police the Army and secure fugitives. There are three categories of the Order of the Marechaussee: Gold, Silver and Bronze.



Lt. Col. Edwin Escobar, provost marshal and director of emergency services at USAG Wiesbaden said that Kesselring has set the foundation in professionalizing law enforcement. “Mr. Kesselring's dedication to the Military Police Corps while as a Soldier and Department of the Army Civilian Police Officer earned him the Order of the Marechaussee,” said Escobar.



Escobar also explained that only 10 percent of the individuals that are nominated are awarded the Order of the Marechaussee. “The nomination has to be approved by the Commandant of the Military Police Corps," Escobar said.



In order to be eligible for this award, Kesselring had to have rendered at least ten years of significant service or support to more than one element of the Military Police Regiment.



Kesselring thanked the team of the Directorate of Emergency Services and admitted that he could not have accomplished this achievement without the support of his team. “It is because of you that I was recognized and it is my hope that we can recommend more people for this great award,” Kesselring concluded.