WIESBADEN, Germany Lt. Col. Edwin Escobar (left), provost marshal and director of emergency services at USAG Wiesbaden, awards Chief of Police Jason R. Kesselring the Order of the Marechaussee Award on Jan. 21, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6500819
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|2763x4032
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DES Chief of Police awarded the Order of the Marechaussee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
