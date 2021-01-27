South Carolina National Guard hosts training for security clearance processing

Photo By Sgt. Chelsea Baker | The South Carolina National Guard State Personnel Security Office hosts a workshop to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Chelsea Baker | The South Carolina National Guard State Personnel Security Office hosts a workshop to educate leaders on the security clearance process, Jan. 27, 2021 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, in order to go through the proper procedures on how to handle each individual packet received on a Soldier or employee. The purpose of the training is to stress the importance of completing the security clearance process. Delay in processing can prevent an individual from deploying, can impact attending military schools, delay promotions, and hinder the individual from receiving a full-time position with the South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chelsea Baker, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. - The South Carolina National Guard State Personnel Security Office hosted its first workshop to educate leaders and representatives on how to address derogatory information in the security clearance process, Jan. 27, 2021 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, in order to go through the proper procedures on how to handle each individual packet received on a Soldier or employee.



U.S. Army Sgt. Tiffany J. Mullen, South Carolina National Guard special security representative, said, “The purpose of the training is to stress the importance of completing the derogatory packet included in the security clearance process. Delay in processing can prevent an individual from deploying, can impact attending military schools, delay promotions, and hinder the individual from receiving a full-time position with the South Carolina National Guard.”



Each South Carolina National Guard major subordinate command sent at least one representative from battalion level and one from unit level and the Federal Technician Program sent supervisors to attend this training.



“Now that timelines are being tightened up, it is very important for all levels to make sure they are following the process correctly and in a timely manner,” said Mullen.



Packets that are detained at unit level may get denied or revoked and the Soldier or federal employees would not get their security clearance. This is very important because all South Carolina National Guard military and civilian employees are required to have a secret security clearance, explained Mullen.



U.S. Army Col. Hardy Paschal, South Carolina National Guard state military intelligence officer, said, “When it comes to reporting all derogatory information, whether it be from the unit security assistants or the Soldiers themselves, we have to make sure it is done correctly and in a timely manner. That is why we held this class, to stress the importance of it.”