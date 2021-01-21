Protecting Democracy at a Moment’s Notice

Photo By Sgt. Chazz Kibler | U.S. Army, Lt. Col. Adam Tiffen, commander, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Chazz Kibler | U.S. Army, Lt. Col. Adam Tiffen, commander, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, left, pins a rank onto 1st. Lt. Justin Kevan, an infantry officer assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, during a promotion ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler) see less | View Image Page

A formation of U.S. Soldiers with the Maryland National Guard stand at attention facing the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2021. Within those ranks, then, 2nd Lt. Justin Kevan, an infantry officer assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment based in White Oak, Maryland, waits for his name to be called during his promotion ceremony.



“We all swear an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States,” said Kevan. So, to be out here for my promotion during such an historic time is incredibly rewarding.”



Kevan and his unit are currently activated in Washington, D.C., to provide security, communication, and logistical support to federal and district authorities in the U.S. Capitol. However, compared to the nation’s capital, Kevan’s location looked much different five months ago in Afghanistan, where he was stationed.



“I was a security forces platoon leader,” said Kevan. “We provided security for advisors for the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade during their key leader engagements at Afghan National Army compounds, or Provincial Governor compounds.”



As a member of the National Guard, the tagline, “Always Ready, Always There,” are words Soldiers have to be prepared to live by at a moment’s notice. For Kevan, that moment came on a Wednesday evening.



“We got called and were told that we needed to be at the armory at six o’clock the next morning,” said Kevan. “So, I went home, and I had to re-dig through all my Army equipment, pack it up, and then make it up to an armory that I’ve never been to, to meet a unit and a command team that I’ve never worked with before.”



Kevan’s adaptability on such short notice earned the newly promoted 1st Lt. high praise from his commander.



“First Lt. Kevan brings a wealth of experience to the unit,” said Lt. Col. Adam Tiffen, Commander of 1st Bn, 175th Infantry Regiment. “Despite being new to Bravo Company, he has stepped up during a difficult mobilization to help secure our nation and has done an outstanding job.”



When the mission is over in Washington, Kevan said that he looks forward to getting back to work, catching up on his fitness routine, and continuing his graduate school education.