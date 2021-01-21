U.S. Army, Lt. Col. Adam Tiffen, commander, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, left, pins a rank onto 1st. Lt. Justin Kevan, an infantry officer assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, during a promotion ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021
This work, Protecting Democracy at a Moment's Notice [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.