    Task Force Guardian Civil Disturbance Response

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Daniel Farrell 

    106th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo activated 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to support the D.C. National Guard in operation Task Force Guardian Civil Disturbance Response, from January 8th to shortly after the presidential inauguration. Of the 1,000 members, the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing will be sending 21 Security Forces members tasked with providing security around the capitol.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    FS Gabreski
    106th
    106RQW
    Washington DC
    2021 Inauguration

