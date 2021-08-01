New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo activated 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to support the D.C. National Guard in operation Task Force Guardian Civil Disturbance Response, from January 8th to shortly after the presidential inauguration. Of the 1,000 members, the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing will be sending 21 Security Forces members tasked with providing security around the capitol.

