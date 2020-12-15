U.S. Soldiers and Polish students meet in virtual venue

Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland– A U.S. Civil Affairs Team from enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland engaged with students and staff from Gorzow Cadet Corps. In December, 2020, through a virtual venue which afforded Polish students the opportunity to practice their English language skills and to learn more about the U.S. Troops serving here in support of BG-P’s mission to defend and protect in the region.



Pupils from a military-focused class that resembles an U.S. high school ROTC program in structure and size asked Soldiers from the U.S.A.R. 3235 Civil Affairs Team, 432nd Civil Affairs Bn,. questions about the U.S. military and their mission to help in Poland, how the Battle Group is handling COVID-19, and personal questions about American lifestyle and hobbies.



While students from Gorzow have spoken with U.S. Soldiers previously, the virtual meet was the first of its kind and allowed the CAT to meet with the students despite the current COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Sgt. Alan Burkart, U.S.A.R. 3235 Civil Affairs Team, 432nd Civil Affairs Bn., team member said he enjoyed the interaction and felt it fostered understanding between the team and young people that may be future Polish Soldiers.



“A lot of the questions were about U.S. culture and what we will be doing for Christmas,” Burkart said. “They really wanted to know more about how we celebrate and our hobbies.. what we do for fun. They just wanted to get to know us.”



Burkhart said what surprised him about the interaction was that there really is not much difference between high school students in Poland and those in the U.S. He said he learned a lot about the students, how their school and families were handling COVID-19, and their perception of American Troops.



Staff Sgt. Philip Mueller, U.S. Army 3235 CAT, also said the experience was very positive.



“It was really interesting to talk to high school students in a R.O.T.C. type program… they really are just like us in a lot of ways,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”



He added that understanding between the Polish, Americans, and other nations, is an important component of the success between allied and partnered nations here at BG-P.



“We are here to learn from each other,” he said. “Working together side-by-side, helping each other out– that helps build a stronger Poland.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2020 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:11 Story ID: 387733 Location: PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldiers and Polish students meet in virtual venue, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.